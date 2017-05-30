Photos: Hollywood Transit Center memorial

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A makeshift memorial has been established at the Hollywood Transit Center in honor of the two men who died on Friday in a stabbing.
35-year-old Jeremy Christian is accused of stabbing and killing 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and 53-year-old Ricky Best after they stood up for 2 Muslim women who Christian was allegedly yelling racial slurs at. Another victim, Micah David-Cole Fletcher, survived.
Hollywood Transit Center memorial
Hollywood Transit Center memorial x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run