Photos: Hollywood Transit Center memorial

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A makeshift memorial has been established at the Hollywood Transit Center in honor of the two men who died on Friday in a stabbing.

35-year-old Jeremy Christian is accused of stabbing and killing 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and 53-year-old Ricky Best after they stood up for 2 Muslim women who Christian was allegedly yelling racial slurs at. Another victim, Micah David-Cole Fletcher, survived.

Hollywood Transit Center memorial. People placed flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks as a memorial at the Hollywood Transit Center. A sign of thanks rests against a traffic light pole at a memorial outside the transit center in Portland, Ore. on Saturday, May 27, 2017. People stopped with flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks for two bystanders who were stabbed to death Friday, while trying to stop a man who was yelling anti-Muslim slurs and acting aggressively toward two young women, including one wearing a Muslim head covering, on a light-trail train in Portland. Suspect Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, was booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in the attack and will make a first court appearance Tuesday. Angel Sauls, left, helps her stepdaughter, Coco Douglas arrange a sign and some painted rocks she made for a memorial in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, May 27, 2017, for two bystanders who were stabbed to death Friday while trying to stop a man who was yelling anti-Muslim slurs and acting aggressively toward two young women. Coco Douglas, 8, leaves a handmade sign and rocks she painted at a memorial. The walls of the Hollywood Transit Station in NE Portland were decorated to honor the victims of a racially fueled attack on May 27, 2017.