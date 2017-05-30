Photos: Hollywood Transit Center memorial

Flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks have been placed at the memorial

People placed flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks as a memorial at the Hollywood Transit Center. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A makeshift memorial has been established at the Hollywood Transit Center in honor of the two men who died on Friday in a stabbing.

35-year-old Jeremy Christian is accused of stabbing and killing 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and 53-year-old Ricky Best after they stood up for 2 Muslim women who Christian was allegedly yelling racial slurs at. Another victim, Micah David-Cole Fletcher, survived.

