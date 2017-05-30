Stabbing suspect Jeremy Christian to appear in court

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man accused of stabbing two people to death on Friday on a MAX train and injuring one other is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

35-year-old Jeremy Christian will be arraigned at the Multnomah County Justice Center Courthouse at 2:30 p.m. on a number of charges related to the incident.

Christian is accused of stabbing and killing 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and 53-year-old Ricky Best after they stood up for 2 Muslim women who Christian was allegedly yelling racial slurs at. Another victim, Micah David-Cole Fletcher, survived the incident.

Portland Police say they have been working tirelessly since Friday to investigate the ‘horrific events’ and received many tips about Christian’s prior behavior. KOIN 6 News learned about his criminal history and reported on his rant captured on video on Thursday night, the night before the attack.

Christian is charged with Aggravated Murder (two counts), Attempted Murder, Intimidation in the Second Degree (two counts), and Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon. A Multnomah County Grand Jury is expected to consider additional charges in the coming days.

KOIN 6 News will be in court Tuesday and will update this story with the latest information.