Deputy’s gun, cellphone missing after car break-in

MARION CO., Ore. (KOIN) — A Marion County sheriff’s deputy’s handgun and work cellphone were reportedly stolen from his car at Clackamette Park on Saturday.

Deputy Pablo Garcia was off duty and fishing at the park when someone broke into his personal car around 4:30 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect stole the deputy’s handgun and cellphone from the car’s console.

Now authorities are asking for the public’s help finding the gun, a Glock model 23, .40 caliber handgun with serial number GHV403, and the Droid Turbo cellphone.

Anyone with information on the case should call 503.496.1616.