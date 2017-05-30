Boy missing in St. Helens; dad, girlfriend arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A father and his girlfriend were arrested on Saturday in connection with a 13-year-old boy’s disappearance.

St. Helens Police say 13-year-old River Casino Elder was reported missing on Wednesday May 24 by his grandmother, who recently was awarded custody of him when he was removed from the custody of his father.

On Saturday, officers contacted River’s father Marvin Elder, 45, and his girlfriend Tiffany Kelly, 34, at their home in Rainier. They believe the two know where River is and are withholding information.

Officers arrested the couple for interfering with a police officer.

St. Helens Police are still searching for River.