Accused MAX killer to cops: ‘I hope everyone died’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jeremy Joseph Christian threatened to “decapitate” people and wished the 3 people he stabbed would die, according to court documents.

Christian, 35, is accused of killing 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and 53-year-old Ricky Best on Friday, May 26 after they tried to protect 2 teenage girls from Christian, who was allegedly yelling racial slurs. One of the girls was wearing a hijab. Another victim, Micah David-Cole Fletcher, survived the incident.

The following account of the attack comes from a probable cause affidavit prepared by the lead detective on the case and a separate probable cause affidavit filed by the District Attorney’s Office.

Christian is charged with 2 counts of aggravated murder, 2 counts of 2nd-degree intimidation, 3 counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count each of attempted aggravated murder and 1st-degree assault.

The investigation began Friday afternoon when police received reports of a disturbance onboard an eastbound MAX train headed from the Holladay Park MAX station to the Hollywood Transit Center. The first reports of a problem came when a passenger called 911 and reported a man was causing a disturbance on the train and was yelling racial and religious epithets.

The 2 girls who Christian was intimidating told detectives they felt threatened by both his words and actions.

By the time the train arrived at the Hollywood Transit Center, Christian had sliced the necks of Meche, Best and Fletcher. The weapon Christian used is described as a 3 3/4 inch folding knife.

Most of the attack was captured on TriMet security video and passengers’ cellphones.

Christian boarded the Green Line train on Friday at 4:19 p.m. at the Rose Quarter Transit Center in North Portland. The 2 girls whom he intimidated were already on the train. Shortly after he got on the train, Christian started to target the girls and said, “Get the f—k out!,” “Pay taxes,” “Go home, we need American here!,” “I don’t care if you are ISIS.”

During the train ride, he was drinking from a container that he later told investigators contained “sangria wine.”

After a Good Samaritan tried to calm Christian down, he turned his attention to Namkai Meche. Namkai Meche stood up, and Christian began yelling at him, which is when Fletcher got involved.

Christian continued to yell “Do something” to the 2 men.

He yelled at Namkai Meche and Fletcher and then shoved Fletcher in the chest.

Christian then pulled out a folded knife from his pocket and hid it with his hand. Fletcher was seen pushing Christian, who stumbled. At that point, Christian still had the knife concealed.

Christian stood up and said “Hit me again.”

Fletcher continued to urge Christian to get off the MAX.

With no warning, Christian swung his right hand in one motion, opened the blade, and stabbed Fletcher in the neck. He then turned to Namkai Meche and stabbed him repeatedly. Video shows Best trying to intervene, which is when he was stabbed.

As he got off the train, Christian grabbed a bag one of the girls he was harassing had dropped. He tossed it onto the freeway as he ran away.

Once the attack was over, Christian fled the area but witnesses followed him and were able to give police directions. Officers found Christian behind a parking structure at Providence Portland Medical Center, a couple of blocks away from the transit center.

When officers took Christian into custody, he continued to yell racial and religious epithets.

“I just stabbed a bunch of mother—kers in their neck,” Christian said. “Get stabbed in your neck if you hate free speech.”

Officers requested a specially-equipped patrol car be brought to the scene to transport Christian to the Portland Police Bureau’s Detective Division. Two officers were with Christian in the far as video and audio equipment recorded his ongoing rant.

He can be heard saying, “I can die in prison a happy man…I hope they all die. I’m going to say that on that stand. I’m a patriot and I hope everyone I stabbed died.”

Eventually, Christian was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center after being questioned by police.

The 3-time convicted felon told court staff during a pre-booking jail interview that he is transient and doesn’t know the last time he had a permanent address. He also reported having no mental health problems, but records show his family had concerns about his mental state as far back as 2002.

“If you don’t like free speech, get the f—k out of my country,” Christian said during the pre-booking interview.

Christian was appointed 2 criminal defense attorneys from the Metropolitan Public Defenders. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf in court on Tuesday. He appeared in person before Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Stephen K. Bushong.

During his brief appearance, he yelled out several things including, “Free speech or die, Portland. You got no safe place.”

“You call it terrorism, I call it patriotism. You hear me? Die,” he said as he stood in between 2 Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies. “Death to the enemies of America.”

The courtroom was completely full, and court staff ordered anyone who was not in a seat to leave. The front row was reserved for the victims’ family members. Fletcher, the surviving victim, was in court with family and members of the DA’s Office.

Due to a disruption outside the courtroom during the arraignment, Fletcher left through a locked door that is typically reserved for the judge and staff. The public and media were held inside the courtroom until corrections deputies were able to remove the person who was screaming.

Christian’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 7.

The Oregon Justice Resource Center issued a statement shortly after Christian’s arraignment, which read in part: “We at the Oregon Justice Resource Center believe we need to address the hate underlying Jeremy Christian’s alleged crimes but that pursuing the death penalty would do more harm to our community than good. We should always strive for fair, accountable, and evidence-based policies.”