Wheeler urges alt-right to cancel Portland protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler is urging the alt-right to cancel protests they have planned in the city in the coming weeks.

The group is planning protests on June 4 and June 10 at Terry Shrunk Plaza. Wheeler says the June 4 event has already been issued a permit by the federal government but he urged them to revoke the permit.

“Our city is in mourning, our community’s anger is real, and the timing and subject of these events can only exacerbate an already difficult situation,” Wheeler said in statement released on Twitter.

Wheeler said the federal government controls the permits for Terry Shrunk Plaza, not the City of Portland, and that a permit has not yet been given for June 10.

He continued the statement by urging the demonstrators to cancel their events and tell their supporters to “stay away from Portland.”

Counter protests to the June 4 demonstration had already been planned.

Please read this update (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/LMlxzWUHfZ — Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) May 29, 2017