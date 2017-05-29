Missing Tualatin man with Alzheimer’s found safe

TUALATIN, Ore. (KOIN) — A 77-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who didn’t return from a walk Monday morning was found safe hours later, police said.

Anthony Angiletta left his assisted living residence on the 17000 block of SW 115th Avenue around 11:50 a.m., Tualatin Police Dept. said in a press release.

Angiletta reportedly told his wife he needed to catch a train.

He suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s and doesn’t have his glasses or wallet with him, police said. He is described as a white man with white hair, 5’10” tall with a thin build. He was last wearing a gray sweater over a button up shirt and jeans.