Trump tweet: Portland MAX stabbings ‘unacceptable’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Trump on Monday morning said the deadly stabbings on a MAX train on Friday are ‘unacceptable.’

It had been noted that Trump had not yet made a statement about the stabbings that left two dead and one injured.

“The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable. The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance. Our prayers are w/ them,” Trump said on his official Twitter handle, @POTUS, not the handle he also frequently tweets from, @realDonaldTrump.

35-year-old Jeremy Joseph Christian is accused of stabbing and killing 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and 53-year-old Ricky Best after they stood up for 2 Muslim women who Christian was allegedly yelling racial slurs at.

Another victim, Micah David-Cole Fletcher, survived the incident. Christian was arrested shortly after the deadly stabbing.