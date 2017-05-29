Portland doctor sues over diamond, gold mine scam

Dr. David Rosencrantz claims he lost $2.44 million

The Associated Press Published:
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A case involving a Portland doctor, a Salem lawyer and Liberian diamond and gold mine scam led to a $2.4 million lawsuit.

The Statesman Journal reports that attorney Robert Custis is accused of professional negligence for failing to act on behalf of his client, a Portland doctor.

The complaint claims that between 2010 and 2017, Custis represented Dr. David Rosencrantz in a series of financial transactions involving a Liberian diamond and gold mine enterprise.

Rosencrantz deposited $2.44 million with Custis after the lawyer said the investment would be secure and he would be able to recover the money if repayment was not made.

The money was never returned to Custis, and the legal documents from the Liberian mine turned out to be fictitious.

Rosencrantz’s lawyer says they don’t know where the money went.

Custis declined to comment.