MAX stabbing survivor stood up to social injustice before

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The grandmother of the victim who survived a deadly stabbing on a MAX train Friday afternoon told KOIN 6 News it wasn’t the first time he had stood up to social injustice.

Janice Heater said her grandson, 21-year-old Micah David-Cole Fletcher, is recovering in the hospital. He and 2 others were stabbed after they stood up to a man who was verbally assaulting 2 women on the train.

Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, and Ricky Best, 53, died from their stab wounds. As thousands of people showed their support for the victims at the Hollywood Transit Center on Monday, Heater said her heart was aching for the other families affected.

“We are just so sorry,” Heater said. “We are very distraught over what happened to them and we are very sad for their families.”

Mayor Ted Wheeler hailed Fletcher, Meche and Best as heroes during a press conference, and said he would like to set up on a permanent memorial for them.

But Heater said the 3 weren’t the only heroes on the train that day. She said an Iraq war veteran who came to Fletcher’s aid is the reason he’s still alive.

So much love and support for the victims of the Trimet attack. #koin6news #TrimetHeroes pic.twitter.com/lO0c4Zpdia — Chris Holmstrom (@ChrisKOIN6) May 29, 2017

“He knew something was wrong, got off the train, saw Micah in bad shape… he just went over and helped him,” she said. “[He] took off his shirt and blocked the wound.”

Fletcher still has a long way to go, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

His grandmother said he had stood up to social injustice before.

“He’s actually done that a number of times and been in some risky situations,” Heater said. “His mom always said, ‘someday, Micah, someday’ but we were hoping that someday would never happen.”

Heater said she hopes people continue to stand up for what is right, just like her grandson and the 2 other victims who were killed that day on the MAX train.