Man, 70, arrested for shooting son in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A 70-year-old Vancouver man was arrested Monday after he allegedly shot his son in a Vancouver neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to reports of an assault with a weapon on the 8600 block of Mt. Thielson Avenue around 11:40 a.m., Vancouver Police Dept said.

When they arrived, they found 50-year-old Mark Christopher Terry outside a neighbor’s house. He suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

Police did not disclose the victim’s current condition.

The victim’s father, 70-year-old William Wayne Terry was found inside a home and taken into custody. He was charged for first-degree domestic violence.