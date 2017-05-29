Kelso woman arrested for firing shots, standoff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Kelso woman was arrested early Monday morning for firing shots inside her home and at her neighbors’ houses.

Police say 53-year-old Dellie Wentz was shooting off a firearm in her home on S. 7th Avenue around 4 a.m. Bullets struck her neighbors’ house and officers could hear bullets being fired inside when they arrived on scene.

Wentz stayed in her home for two hours during a standoff with a SWAT team but eventually surrendered. No one was injured.

She is charged with Malicious Mischief 2nd, Reckless Endangerment and Aiming and Discharging of a Firearm.