Boring bank robbery suspects didn’t get any cash

BORING, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies caught up with 2 men Monday morning as they allegedly used tools to try stealing money from a bank they broke into.

The alarm went off at Clackamas County Bank on SE Hwy 212 in Boring around 8:10 a.m., Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found a man sitting in a car parked in front of the bank. As they got closer, the man reportedly started honking his horn.

That’s when deputies said they heard what sounded like a saw coming from inside. They said someone had broken a glass door to the bank and forced their way in.

While deputies detained the man in the car, another man wearing a face mask ran out of the bank. Deputies ordered him to stop and he was taken into custody.

At that point it was unclear if other suspects were inside, so deputies used a robot to search the building. After determining no one else was there, they went inside the bank and found a significant amount of damage, deputies said.

The suspects had reportedly done a significant amount of damage to the back of an ATM machine, but weren’t successful in getting any cash out of it.

Investigators said they used several tools, like a reciprocating saw and demolition hammer, to break into it. It will reportedly cost thousands of dollars to repair.

The suspects, Robert Leslie Eichler and Chad Christian Harwood, were booked into Clackamas County Jail on burglary charges, the sheriff’s office said.