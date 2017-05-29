2 hospitalized after 3-car crash on Hwy 26

BUXTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Two drivers were injured after a 3-car crash on Hwy 26 near Buxton on Monday afternoon, Banks Fire District 13 told KOIN 6 News.

The crash happened on Hwy 26 at NW Hornshuh Creek Road.

No other people beside the drivers were inside the 3 cars at the time of the crash, fire officials said. Two of the drivers needed to be extricated from their cars.

A look at the crash that has traffic moving along Hwy 26 (albeit slowly) near Buxton. One car already towed #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/3ukufA9NSp — Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) May 29, 2017

One man was taken to the hospital via LifeFlight with multiple broken bones, including a broken hip. He allegedly crossed the center line and hit the other 2 cars. An Oregon State Police trooper said he was in stable condition.

Another driver was hospitalized with broken bones in his legs and feet.

The third driver wasn’t injured in the crash, fire officials said.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.