Vancouver 18-year-old drowns in Lacamas Lake

CLARK CO., Wash. (KOIN) — An 18-year-old Vancouver man reportedly drowned while swimming in Lacamas Lake on Saturday, Camas Police Dept. said.

Officers were sent to the lake around 4:30 p.m. after someone reported that Hunter Pearson went into the water but never came back to shore.

The Multnomah County Dive Team was sent out, and a body matching Pearson’s physical description was pulled from the lake around 9:30 p.m.

His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

According to his Twitter page, Pearson recently graduated high school committed to play football in the fall at Utah State University.

A vigil for Pearson is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. at Chieftain Stadium.

I'm proud to say I'm committed to play football at Utah State. #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/azjiUkLTtN — Hunter Pearson (@hunterwp30) April 14, 2017