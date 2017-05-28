Police looking for gunman in Laurelhurst

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tactical teams have locked down parts of the Laurelhurst neighborhood as they look for a gunman.

A police spokesperson confirmed the suspect and officers were involved in a shooting. No officers were injured, however, police said the suspect may be wounded.

Police have set up a command post near SE Laurelhurst Place and E Burnside. The search efforts seem to be focused to the area just north of Laurelhurst Park.

Sgt. Pete Simpson, a police spokesperson, said the neighborhood perimeter is NE 32nd to Cesar Chavez, Burnside to NE Glisan.

Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team are on scene.

Officers on the perimeter told KOIN 6 News the area “was not safe.”

The preliminary suspect description provided by police is a white man, 45-55 years old, blue hat, green shirt, black pants, black backpack, armed with handgun.

Anyone in the area who sees suspicious activity should contact 911.

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene and will be updating this story as it unfolds.