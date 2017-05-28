Photos: Remembering JFK 100 years after his birth

Joseph P. Kennedy, center, member of the Harvard class of 1912, with his two sons at the class celebration. Mr. Kennedy, chairman of the Maritime Commission came to Cambridge, Mass. to attend Harvard commencement on June 23, 1937. (AP Photo)

Joseph P. Kennedy, left, U.S. Ambassador to Great Britain, is seen with his son, John F. Kennedy, Jan. 5, 1938, in New York. (AP Photo)

John F. Kennedy, son of United States Ambassador to Britain, Joseph P. Kennedy, is shown on his arrival in New York, September 8, 1938, from Europe as a passenger on the S.S. Bremen. (AP Photo)

John F. Kennedy is pictured as a 23-year-old graduate student at Stanford University, Palo Alto, California, in October 1940. (AP Photo)

John F. Kennedy, winner of the Democratic Nomination for Congress in the 11th Massachusetts District, relaxes with his dog, Mo, June 22, 1946, Hyannisport, Mass. (AP Photo/Peter J. Carroll)

Standing outside at St. Francis Xavier Church, Hyannis Port, Mass., in 1946 are Joseph P. Kennedy and some of his family after dedicating a new alter. From left are: Eunice Kennedy, Joseph P. Kennedy, Bishop James Cassidy of Fall River, Mass., Mrs. Rose Kennedy, John F. Kennedy and younger brother Edward (Ted) Kennedy. Rose Kennedy's father, John F. Fitzgerald is next to young Ted. (AP Photo)

John F. Kennedy, of Boston, meets under the Massachusetts standard with members of the state's delegation to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Ill., July 22, 1952. (AP Photo)

U.S. Representative John F. Kennedy running for the U.S. Senate seat from Mass.is seated at his desk in his Boston office on October 28, 1952. (AP Photo)

U.S. Senator John F. Kennedy (D-Mass) and his fiancée Miss Jacqueline Bouvier, 23, smile happily as they prepare for a game of tennis at the Kennedy residence at Hyannis, Massachusetts on June 27, 1953, where they are spending the week-end. Miss Bouvier is from Newport, R.I., and McLean, W. Va. (AP Photo)

Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-MA) and his bride, the former Jacqueline Lee Bouvier, leave St. Mary's Catholic Church following their wedding in Newport, RI, September 12, 1953. (AP Photo)

U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy, D-Mass., smiles in his office in Washington, D.C., on July 26, 1956. (AP Photo)

Sen. John F. Kennedy, of Massachusetts, is on the speaker's podium to place before the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Ill., on August 16, 1956, the name Adlai Stevenson for the presidential nomination. Mention of Stevenson's name sent the delegates into a big demonstration. (AP Photo)

Sen. John F. Kennedy of Mass. frequently mentioned as the possible democratic candidate for the presidency in 1960, got some support from a group of Anchorage residents on his arrival in Anchorage, Nov. 12, 1958. (AP Photo)

Senator John F. Kennedy (D-Mass.), second from right, arrives with his wife Jacqueline and their 2-year-old daughter Caroline at Montego Bay Airport, Jamaica on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 1959 for a 12-day vacation. (AP Photo)

Sen. John F. Kennedy, D-Mass., is seen wearing a hat as he puts on his coat at Mitchell Airport before flying to Omaha from Milwaukee, Wis., Jan. 21, 1960. (AP Photo)

Campaigning Sen. John F. Kennedy had this expression and gesture as he appeared in question and answer television program, April 3, 1960 in Milwaukee. (AP Photo)

Sen. John F. Kennedy makes his way through a crowd of supporters and journalists as he arrives in Los Angeles, July 9, 1960 for the Democratic National Convention. (AP Photo)

Sen. John F. Kennedy arrives in the Los Angeles Coliseum to accept the Democratic nomination for president, July 15, 1960. (AP Photo)

Democratic presidential nominee Sen. John F. Kennedy, left, and Kennedy's pick for vice presidential running mate, Lyndon B. Johnson, pose together at the convention headquarters hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., July 14, 1960. (AP Photo)

Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-Mass.) is shown with wife, Jacqueline, who reads to their daughter Caroline, at Hyannis Port, Mass., July 25, 1960. (AP Photo)

U.S. Senator John F. Kennedy, with wife Jacqueline, campaign in New York City sitting on the back seat of an open car, October 1960. (AP Photo)

Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-Mass.) makes a point during his debate with Vice President Richard M. Nixon in Washington, Oct. 7, 1960. (AP Photo)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-Mass.) speaks to a huge crowd at the downtown plaza in his last San Diego appearance of the campaign, Nov. 2, 1960. (AP Photo)

Sen. John F. Kennedy, Democrat presidential nominee, is shown with his wife, Jacqueline, as he holds their daughter, Caroline, outside their home in Hyannis Port, Mass. on Nov. 8, 1960. (AP Photo)

Color portrait of the President of the USA, John F. Kennedy, 1961. (AP Photo)

President John F. Kennedy poses at his White House desk in Washington, March 23, 1961 after signing the instrument of ratification of a treaty making the United States a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. (AP Photo/Harvey Georges)

President John F. Kennedy leaves his plane at Otis Air Force Base, Mass., on Nov. 1, 1961, for a long weekend holiday at his nearby Hyannis Port home. (AP Photo)

U.S. President John F. Kennedy is shown with his son, John Jr., as they hold hands outside the White House in Washington, D.C. circa 1963. (AP Photo)

President John F. Kennedy sits for a moment at White House microphones in Washington, after finishing his radio-television broadcast to the nation on July 26, 1963, on the nuclear test ban agreement initialed by negotiators in Moscow. (AP Photo/John Rous)