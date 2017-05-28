Photos: Remembering JFK 100 years after his birth

John F. Kennedy was born on May 29, 1917

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
President-elect John F. Kennedy looks up from reading draft of his inaugural speech on Jan. 18, 1961 as his plane carried him from New York City to Washington, D.C. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline began final round of festivities before he is sworn in as 35th President of the United States. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The life and legacy of President John F. Kennedy, who died at 46, will be celebrated Monday, the day he would have turned 100.

The nation’s 35th president was born on May 29, 1917, in the leafy Boston suburb of Brookline. Before he was felled at age 46 by an assassin’s bullets in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, the charismatic Kennedy cast a broad vision of America as a global force for peace — and challenged citizens to play active roles in making it the kind of democracy they wanted it to be.

That rallying cry from his inaugural address — “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country” — is etched both in stone and in the minds of generations of Americans.

