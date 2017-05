BEND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Parks will be open and free to the public June 3.

The Bend Bulletin reported last week that camping will be free in all RV hookup sites, tent sites and horse camps.

According to a release by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, day-use parking will be free June 3 and June 4.

A handful of parks across the state will be hosting events as part of State Parks Day.

