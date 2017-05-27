Victims of MAX stabbing, hate crime identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were killed and another was injured while reportedly defending Muslim women against a man on an anti-Muslim rant on the MAX on May 26.

Ricky John Best was 53 years old and a City of Portland employee, according to staff. He lived in Happy Valley.

The other man who was killed was 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, a recent graduate of Reed College. In a statement shared on the Reed College Facebook page, President John R. Kroger said:

Taliesin majored in Economics at Reed. We have heard from many community members this morning who are sharing their grief and memories of this beloved young man. Professor Kambiz GhaneaBassiri described Taliesin as an extraordinary person. “I still remember where he sat in conference and the types of probing, intelligent questions I could anticipate him asking. He was thoughtful, humble, smart, inquisitive, and compassionate. He was a wonderful human being. As good as they come. And now he is a hero to me.” Noelwah R. Netusil, Professor of Economics, was Taliesin’s thesis advisor, and describes Taliesin as “a very caring person, smart, hardworking, and with such a bright future.”

As we mourn together and seek ways to honor Taliesin’s life, we will provide information about any memorials as it becomes available. Our deepest sympathies go out to Taliesin’s family and friends, the other brave victims, and their friends and family.

Photo by Prof. Noelwah Netusil

His mother, Asha Deliverance on Facebook wrote “Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, My dear baby boy passed on yesterday while protecting two young Muslim girls from a racist man on the train in Portland. He was a hero and will remain a hero on the other side of the veil. Shining bright star I love you forever.”

The third stabbing victim is 21-year-old Micah David-Cole Fletcher, of SE Portland. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Harris Zafar with the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Portland said while the events Friday were shocking, he was inspired by the actions of these men.

“….knowing that innocent people who were complete strangers stood up to defend these terrified two teenage girls,” Zafar said. “They had nothing to gain out of it but they stood up to help them and to do what was right. That level of honor and valor and courage, we don’t see.”

Jeremy Joseph Christian is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of second-degree intimidation, and one count each of attempted aggravated murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

