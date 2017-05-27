Man arrested for DUII after crashing near apartments

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Saturday after crashing his car near the Quatama Village Apartments in Beaverton.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a white Dodge pickup with a passenger trapped inside was crashed at NW 205th Avenue and NW Quatama Road. The passenger was extricated by Hillsboro Fire and Rescue but was not injured.

Deputies said 24-year-old Eric Coulson showed signs of alcohol impairment when they found him walking nearby. He was arrested for DUII, failure to perform the duties of a driver and recklessly endangering another person.