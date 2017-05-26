Young man hospitalized after being dragged by car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car during an altercation with another juvenile male.

Vancouver police said the two juveniles met in the parking lot of the Safeway on SE Mill Plain Boulevard and got into some kind of altercation. One of them reportedly hit the other with his car, dragging him around the parking lot.

The victim sustained serious and life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police found the suspect after he drove away and they are investigating the incident.