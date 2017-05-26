Wyden encourages teens to get involved at town hall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Senator Ron Wdyen spoke to a group of students and adults in a town hall meeting at Gladstone High School Friday.

Wyden spoke about a variety of issues, Russia, healthcare and education funding among them, while encouraging students to ask questions.

He commended one male student who asked a question about abortion, saying it was good yo have discussions about issues people don’t agree on.

Some students also asked the senator why teenagers should care about politics. He told them if they don’t get involved, someone else will be making decisions about their live for them.

Wyden also discussed his efforts to introduce vote by mail nationwide and eliminate the electoral college.

The senator will head to Salem and Philomath Saturday for more town hall meetings.