Police: Portland rapist, kidnapper held on $5.3M bail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 35-year-old man is facing a 55-count indictment following a lengthy investigation into allegations of rape, kidnapping and other sex crimes against at least 6 female victims, officials confirmed.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Crimes Unit arrested Thomas Walter on Thursday around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Southeast 35th and Southeast Powell Blvd, law enforcement sources confirmed to KOIN 6 News.

His arrest came after a warrant was issued in April 2017 following a secret grand jury indictment that charges him with multiple counts of rape, sodomy, sexual abuse, sodomy, child pornography, and kidnapping.

The allegations against Oliver date back to June 2009, according to law enforcement officials.

According to police, the indictment against Oliver came after an investigation into reports of criminal sexual behavior with 6 different victims. The victims include sex trafficking victims, domestic relationships, and friends of Oliver. The victims are all female and include both adults and juveniles.

Based on the investigation, detectives believe that there may be additional victims.

Oliver’s bail is set at $5.3 million. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday around 9:30 a.m. at the Multnomah County Justice Center in downtown Portland.

A criminal background check on Oliver shows that he has been booked into the Multnomah County Jail at least 3 other times prior to his arrest on Thursday.

In 2013, he pled guilty to one count of “prostitution procurement,” which is a violation of city code in Portland.

Oliver also spent 5 days in jail in June 2013 for a separate case in which he pled guilty to patronizing a prostitute. In 2015, the State of Oregon updated its laws and the crime he was convicted of is now called commercial sexual solicitation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nathan Sheppard at 503-209-0943, nathan.sheppard@portlandoregon.gov.

The investigation into Oliver was a joint effort by the Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Crimes Unit and the bureau’s Human Sex Trafficking Unit. Records show his last known address was in Northeast Portland.

Police said there are multiple resources available for survivors of sexual assault including the Multnomah County Victims’ Assistance Program, which provides support during the reporting of sexual assaults and referrals to victim services and resources: 503-988-3270.