PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car while walking on North Interstate Avenue near Larrabee Avenue Friday morning.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of traumatic, life-threatening injuries, Portland police said.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with traffic police as they investigate the crash.

Southbound lanes of Interstate Avenue onto the Broadway Bridge are expected to be closed for several hours.