PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were involved in a stabbing near the Hollywood Transit Center in Northeast Portland.

Portland police said one person is dead.

TriMet said red, green and blue line trains are disrupted due to the police activity in the area.

Blue, Green and Red lines disrupted due to police activity near Hollywood TC. Shuttle buses serving stations btwn NE 7th Ave and Gateway TC. — TriMet (@trimet) May 26, 2017