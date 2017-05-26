Deputy attacked in Aloha, K9 catches suspect

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured on Friday morning by a man with a felony warrant out for his arrest.

24-year-old Hayden Landry Davis attacked the deputy as he was being arrested on SW Farmington Road in Aloha. Davis took off on foot but was eventually found by Hillsboro Police K9 Blazer, who came to assist.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with abrasions and bruises to his head and arms.

Davis is charged with assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and the felony warrant.