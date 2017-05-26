Cannon Beach to limit downtown parking to 3 hours

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (KOIN) — Big changes are coming to downtown Cannon Beach this summer with a new parking system being testing out.

Starting Memorial Day weekend, the city will put up signs limiting the free parking downtown to three hours. Before, parking was free all day, but that caused congestion and frustration for tourists and locals.

“People tend to park for 6 hours or longer downtown,” City Manager Brant Kucera said. “So they will go to the beach for the day and you won’t have any turnover in that parking, so that’s a real problem.”

There won’t be meters and parking will still be free but the city is adding staff to make sure it’s enforced. Officials say this is a cheaper solution to the problem.

“We thought the best thing was to first look at how to make the existing spaces more efficient,” Kucera said. “Parking is already very expensive to develop.”

The new signs will go up on Hemlock and Spruce Streets between First and Third Streets, the rectangular block of downtown where much of the congestion happens.

“It’d be nice to give other people a chance to have 3 hours on the beach and having to move on instead of camp the whole day,” Dogs Allowed owner Emma Lindsay said. “As a business owner I can see that yeah, we would get new people and stuff.”

Lindsay doesn’t think this change will deter tourists at all.

“People love Cannon Beach,” she said. “Even if it was paid on Hemlock, they would still come.”

BIG changes coming to Cannon Beach. Starting next Friday, parking in the heart of their downtown area will be limited to 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/za0VepJ2dh — Eileen Park (@EileenParkTV) May 26, 2017