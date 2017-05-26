3 hospitalized after ceramics class exposure at Tigard HS

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three students at Tigard High School were exposed to a substance on Friday that caused medical emergencies.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue officials tell KOIN 6 News that the patients were in the ceramics classroom. One student was hospitalized, another was taken by a parent to a medical facility and another was cleared by paramedics at the school.

School officials say everyone was evacuated from the classroom and the HVAC to the room was closed off. TVF&R is investigating what the students were exposed to.