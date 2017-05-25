Psych patient, 38, missing from Woodburn facility

WOODBURN, Ore. (KOIN) — The Psychiatric Security Review Board is asking for the public’s help finding a 38-year-old patient who left his residential facility.

Patrick Justin Austin reportedly left the facility in Woodburn Thursday night with help from his fiancee, the review board said in a press release.

They may be traveling in a gold late model RAV4 crossover vehicle.

Austin is described as a white man, 5’10” tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is currently psychiatrically stable, but could potentially become dangerous if he consumes drugs, alcohol or doesn’t take his medications.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police.