Man survives 1,000-foot fall into Oregon crater

UNION CREEK, Ore. (AP) – A man has survived a roughly 1,000-foot (304-meter) fall into the Crater Lake caldera.

The Mail Tribune reports a 22-year-old had been rescued by helicopter and taken to a nearby hospital Sunday.

Crater Lake National Park spokeswoman Marsha McCabe says the man fell over the rim and tumbled into the crater. She says park rangers had to rappel roughly 600 feet (183 meters) into the caldera just to spot the man.

The extent of his injuries had not been immediately known. How he fell also remains unclear, but McCabe had said she believes slippery conditions on the rim played a role.