Man arrested after ramming police cars, scaling roofs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 25-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly ramming police cars in a stolen car, fleeing on foot and scaling roofs to escape officers.

Andrew Jackson Scott was arrested after officers chased him near SE 66th Ave and Raymond Street. Officers originally responded to SE 58th Ave and Foster Road on reports of a man slumped at the wheel of a stolen parked car.

When they responded to that scene, Scott woke up and rammed police cars that had boxed him in. He sped away but the abandoned the car near SE 66th Ave.

Officers say he ran through yards, climbed fences and scaled rooftops before a K-9 closed in on him.

He was arrested and charged with Unlawful Use of Vehicle, Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver (Hit and Run — three counts), Attempt to Elude by Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Criminal Mischief in the First Degree. Scott is also being held on an outstanding warrant for Burglary in the Second Degree.