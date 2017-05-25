Look: Age progressed image of Kyron Horman, 14

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thursday marks National Missing Children’s Day and a new image of missing boy Kyron Horman has been released.

The new age progressed image released by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shows what Kyron would look like at age 14.

On June 4, 2010, 7-year-old Kyron Horman disappeared from his Northwest Portland school without a trace. Investigators continue to get tips from all across the nation and his family hopes he will be found someday.

“We love him and we are looking for him nonstop,” his father, Kaine Horman, said last year on the 6th anniversary of his disappearance. “I believe he’s out there and needs our help.”

Horman is convinced his ex-wife, Terri, knows more about Kyron’s disappearance.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.