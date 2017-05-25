Life jackets at several spots around Hagg Lake

GASTON, Ore. (KOIN) — With a beautiful weekend in store for the unofficial kickoff of Summer 2017, first responders remind everyone not to forget about the perils of late spring swimming.

At Hagg Lake, the water temperature is still in the low 50s. That cold water has caused even experienced swimmers to drown in the past. Now, life jackets are available for free at several spots around the lake.

“The biggest thing to remember is that this is a lake and not a pool,” Deputy Jeff Talbot with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. “There are dangers and there are drop offs and everybody needs to do things to protect themselves.”

Sheriff’s deputies will also be on boat patrols 7 days a week now through summer at Hagg Lake.