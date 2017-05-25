Last Thursday won’t take to streets until June

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Bureau of Transportation is expecting this summer’s Last Thursday events on Northeast Alberta Street to be better than ever, but only in June, July and August.

On May 25, the city is not permitting street or sidewalk vending and will not be closing NE Alberta Street to traffic. PBOT said the full street festival will happen on June 29, July 27 and August 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“PBOT is the new manager of the program and is pursuing a mission to build on Last Thursday’s tradition as a fun, family-friendly showcase of grassroots art and music,” PBOT said in a press release.

Officials said galleries and shops on Alberta Street can still have Last Thursday openings and events, but no street vendors because PBOT isn’t providing the “support services necessary to keep the event safe and sanitary for May.”

In 2015, the city started taking a more active role in security at Last Thursday after complaints of loud music, late nights and rowdy crowds. That year the May and September festivals went on without the official city presence and three people were shot at the May 28, 2015 event.