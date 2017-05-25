Fire burns barn in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) – A large fire scorched a barn in the Maple Tree neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Fire crews arrived in the 6100 block of Northeast 112th Avenue around 3:15 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the structure. Firefighters let the flames burn through the roof to allow the fire to ventilate.

Once the roof had burned through, crews set up a ladder truck and pumped about 800 gallons of water per minute to knock out flames quickly. The fire will likely burn through the morning.

No one was injured in the fire. County records show that between the land and building values, the property is worth $136,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials believe hoarding conditions may have contributed to the fire’s quick growth.