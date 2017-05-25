Education board approves UO, PSU tuition hikes

Related Coverage Oregon education board nixes PSU, UO tuition hikes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tuition hikes at the University of Oregon and Portland State University that were previously denied by the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission, have now been approved, according to a letter from PSU President Wim Wiewel.

With this approval, PSU will increase tuition for in-state students by 9% this fall while UO will see a 10.6% hike.

The HECC reconsidered the decision after PSU officials explained how the tuition increase is necessary to avoid cutting programs at the university. In Wiewel’s letter, he said six university presidents sent a letter to Governor Kate Brown and legislators, urging to take action.

Oregonians deserve something better than management by crisis. Hunkering down in bad times and hoping for good times is not a strategy. We urge the state to adopt a continuously sustainable strategy of investment to create the economy of the future that the people of Oregon deserve, and education must be at the center of any such strategy.”

University officials said they need the tuition increase to combat a $1.4 billion budget shortfall in the state.