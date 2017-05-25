Bill would expand mental health services for veterans

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon lawmakers are lobbying to pass a bill that could help expand mental health services for veterans by the clearing “red tape” preventing the construction of new facilities.

Supporters of Senate Bill 1054 say right now, hospitals have to prove there is a need for their services before they can build or expand, but under the new bill, they wouldn’t have to.

“Our hope is when they are done with their service to us, we can serve them,” said supporter Julie Terry, who lost her brother to suicide in January.

A group of veterans health advocates and lawmakers met at the capitol to rally for the bill and how their support for veterans.

Greg Walker, Ambassador for the Pacific Northwest, Alaska and Hawaii for the Green Beret Foundation, fought in two wartime campaigns and said he’s lost several friends to PTSD related issues.

“Those are invisible wounds, the wounds you can’t see but you can feel,” Walker said.

He said there aren’t enough treatment options in Oregon, especially rural areas. He said the bill would, “encourage other entities, private sector entities to come into our state.”

Walker said the Oregon Health Authority testified that the bill would allow private entities who can build fast and provide cheaper services to compete with traditional health systems, which he said was presented as a negative.