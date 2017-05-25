Arrest made in case of grocery store semen-thrower

Related Coverage Man accused of throwing semen on women

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested a man accused of throwing semen on women in local grocery stores on Thursday, Portland Police Bureau said.

The suspect was arrested in the parking lot of the Safeway store on Barbur Boulevard, the same store where the most recent semen-throwing incident reportedly happened on April 5, according to police.

The victim said it was the second time it had happened to her in that store.

“I just kind of stopped and stood there in my tracks and said ‘you’ve got to be kidding me,” she previously told KOIN 6 News. “It’s just disturbing.”

