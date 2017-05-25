10 years, 12 break-ins: Clever Cycles perseveres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clever Cycles on SE Hawthorne Boulevard is thriving despite a series of unfortunate events.

The shop, that sells and services bikes, is approaching its 10 year anniversary. Co-owner Dean Mullin admits it hasn’t always been a smooth ride.

“We’ve been broken into 12 times in 10 years and we’re really hoping that’s over with,” Mullin says.

The shop got its start during the recession, when gas prices were soaring, which had its downfalls but also helped the bike industry.

“People were coming in and getting tires because they didn’t want to drive. That actually helped us to the point where we closed for two weeks because we were out of stuff,” he says.

The shop rents out folding bikes, a program they started before the city had its own bike share program, Biketown.

“We pared down our rental fleet a little bit and amped up our emphasis on the folding bikes and have some cargo bikes, as well,” Eva Frazier, co-owner, says.

Clever Cycles is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a ‘Fun Ride’ on Saturday, June at 2 p.m.