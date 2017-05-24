Salem couple robbed of $100K in jewelry, 30 guns

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of guns and thousands of dollars in jewelry were stolen from an RV in Salem, and the victims say one suspect is still on the loose.

Paul Shaw told KOIN 6 News he’s still having a hard time wrapping his head around just how much of his stuff was stolen. He and his wife reportedly lost close to $100,000 in valuables, and nearly 30 stolen handguns are still out there, somewhere.

Shaw said his wife realized they had been robbed when she got back to their RV at the Hee Hee Illahee resort Tuesday night.

“They knew there were valuables, where to get them,” Shaw said. “They knew we were both at work.”

Police arrested 19-year-old Raycelend Jensen-Baker after finding a handgun and some of the stolen jewelry in his car.

Shaw said Jensen-Baker was known to hang out with his wife’s son. The couple believes he was also involved in the robbery, but they have no idea where he is.

Jensen-Baker was out of jail just hours after posting bail, and Shaw wasn’t happy.

“They didn’t even want to keep him more than one day, that’s a pretty sad state of affairs,” he said. “If our jail is stopping us from doing justice in this country, then I think it’s time people like me and others stand up and say something about it.”

Jensen-Baker was charged with felony theft and unlawful possession of a firearm, and Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they are non-lodgeable offenses.

Police said they’re mainly concerned about the stolen handguns.

“We’re always very concerned when we have firearms out on the streets,” Lt. Dave Okada with Salem Police Dept. said. “We have detectives assigned and we’re working very hard to try and recover those weapons.”

Shaw said he’s not optimistic he’ll get anything else back.