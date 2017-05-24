Police: Man shot twice in front of Vancouver home

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A man was allegedly shot in the leg after checking on an empty house he thought was being broken into Wednesday night.

The shooting happened near NE 20th Street and NE 152nd Place.

Witnesses told KOIN 6 News they heard about 5 shots go off. One neighbor told KOIN 6 News he ran outside and saw the victim bleeding on the ground.

The victim was reportedly shot twice and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are looking for a dark-colored sport SUV in the Vancouver/Mill Plain area. Anyone with information on the case should call 360.487.7399.

