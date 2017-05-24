Nick’s Cheeseburger at Stanich’s top burger in US

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In recent years, Portland’s food and beer has topped a number of critics’ lists, and this week another Portland eatery gets to add “best” to its menu.

Nick’s Cheeseburger with Grilled Onions at Stanich’s was chosen as the Best Burger in America by the food critics at Thrillist.

The Thrillist writers said:

“On the top bun, they use a combination of mayo and mustard while on the bottom, it’s mayo and red relish. The end result is a mixture of sweet and salty flavors I haven’t experienced anywhere else. In fact, I didn’t even see the hamburger dill pickles sitting on the side until after I ate the whole damn thing, but it didn’t matter. This burger is a national treasure. This burger at an old mom-and-pop sports bar that’s been sitting in a random Oregon neighborhood since 1949 is the best burger in America.”

KOIN 6 News reporter Kohr Harlan filed this video report from Stanich’s, 4915 Northeast Fremont Street.