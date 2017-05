PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A natural gas incident in North Portland prompted the evacuation of some buildings.

Multiple responders are at the scene around North Lombard.

Portland Fire & Rescue said the gas line has been secured.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.

NoPo Gas Incident: Gas line has been secured, area has been evacuated. Waiting for @nwnatural to evaluate. #alert — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) May 24, 2017