Man shot in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team (GET) are trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting early Wednesday that injured a man in downtown.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Pete Simpson said officers responded to the intersection of Southwest 3rd and West Burnside around 2:10 a.m. on the reports of a shooting.

When officers got on scene, they located a man down on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Preliminary information indicates the injuries are serious but are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police believe there may have been some kind of argument leading up to the shooting. The only suspect information available is that the suspect is a Black male with a mustache wearing a light-colored shirt and a dark-colored hat that ran out of the area northbound on 3rd Avenue towards Old Town.

Police have not confirmed if the shooting was gang-related, however, officers on scene confirmed that GET officers have been notified and are responding to help with the investigation. If the shooting is determined not to have any nexus to gang violence, the case will be turned over to assault detectives.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 503.823.3333