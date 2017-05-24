In ‘tragic accident,’ one cousin dead, one behind bars

Related Coverage Gresham gas station shooting victim dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – “You’re killing yourselves.”

In a packed Multnomah County courtroom on Wednesday, the grandmother of a 25-year-old homicide victim made a plea to young men who carry weapons.

“Put down your guns,” Linda Dorn said.

She was speaking to A.D. Bailey III who, moments earlier, pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon for the October 18, 2014 death of John Charles Lowery Jr.

“Bloods, Crips, Hoovers….that don’t mean nothing,” Dorn said.

The 71-year-old grandmother of Lowery asked that both families find closure and move on.

“We might as well go home now,” she said. “Let it go. It’s time to let it go. I asked God to let me see this over and it’s over.”

Police believe Bailey is affiliated with the Hoover criminal gang.

However, Lowery’s shooting was not gang related, as many initially thought.

It turns out, Bailey and Lowery are cousins.

Bailey’s criminal defense attorney, Alicia L. Hercher, said the shooting “was a tragic accident” and an example of how lives can be changed forever because of the decision to carry a gun.

“They had no animosity,” Hercher said. “This should have never happened.”

The shooting happened while Bailey was in a parked vehicle at the 7-Eleven/76 Gas Station at Southeast 182nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street.

In court on Wednesday, Bailey explained what happened. He said he was on edge after he and some of his family members were shot at during a suspected gang-related shooting in Portland about two weeks earlier.

As he sat in that parked car, he saw a person – later identified as Lowery – make a gesture. Bailey told the court, “I didn’t know it was John John.”

Lowery had a cellphone in his hand. Bailey told the court he thought it was a gun.

He fired multiple rounds from what police believe was a .357 revolver. The windows in his car were rolled up and Bailey shot right through them.

“I want to know why,” Fannie Page, Lowery’s mother asked of Bailey.

“I didn’t know it was John John,” Bailey kept repeating.

Bailey added that he perceived the gesture Lowery made with his cellphone in his hand as a “serious” threat.

“I just reacted,” Bailey said. “I’m sorry…I gotta live with this the rest of my life.”

This was the first time both families got to hear about what really happened.

“I don’t hate you,” Lowery’s grandmother, Dorn, said. “I’m very proud of you for standing up and saying what you did.”

The feeling inside the courtroom was tense throughout Wednesday’s hearing. A detective from the Gresham Police Department and one of its patrol supervisors sat in the courtroom for the hearing. They were joined by an officer assigned to the Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team and a patrol deputy with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Additional corrections deputies were brought into the courtroom, while others lingered outside, to make sure things never got out of hand.

Only once were the proceedings truly interrupted. One of Lowery’s family members stood up angrily after hearing Bailey’s explanation.

Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Christopher J. Marshall raised his voice and ordered everyone who wasn’t law enforcement to be seated.

He reminded them of what Dorn said to the courtroom just moments earlier, while recognizing the pain everyone was in.

“We don’t hate you,” Dorn said to Bailey. “There’s no grudge – we just hurt.”

Judge Marshall sentenced Bailey to 15 years in prison on the manslaughter count and 3 years on the unlawful use of a weapon charge. The 3 year prison sentence will run concurrently with the 15 year sentence.

After the hearing, Bailey met privately with Dorn and his father, A.D. Bailey Jr., to discuss the shooting in more detail.

Multnomah County deputy district attorney Nathan Vasquez said Lowery’s has been a “devastating loss” for both families.

“John John was loved…his loss is felt every day,” Vasquez said.

He said the plea agreement will allow the Lowery family to move on without “this case serving as a daily reminder about the horrible loss.”

A.D. Bailey Trial View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Christopher J. Marshall sentenced A.D. Bailey to 15 years in prison as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors." (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 24, 2017) Fannie Page holds up a photo of her son as A.D. Bailey III is sentenced for killing her son back in October 2014." (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 24, 2017) John Lowery seen in an undated photo provided to KOIN from members of his family. This photo was displayed in court as the family shared memories of him. Deputy District Attorney Nathan Vasquez speaks in court about the death of John Charles Lowery. (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 24, 2017) Linda Dorn, the grandmother of John Charles Lowery, speaks before the court urging young men to put down their weapons. (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 24, 2017) A.D. Bailey III speaks to members of his family as his criminal defense attorney Alicia L. Hercher listens. (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 24, 2017) Deputy district Attorney Nathan Vasquez speaks to the judge as A.D. Bailey III and his criminal defense attorney, Alicia L. Hercher, sit to his right and listen. (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 24, 2017) John Charles Lowery's mother, Fannie Page, cries as she describes her son as a 'loving person' who 'did no harm.'" (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 24, 2017) Fannie Page, the mother of John Charles Lowery, is comforted by a relative as she speaks about her sons death." (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 24, 2017) A.D. Bailey sits and listens as he listens to the mother of John Charles Lowery Jr. speak in court during Bailey's sentencing." (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 24, 2017) A.D. Bailey listens as family members of John Charles Lowery Jr. describe him as a loving father, son." (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 24, 2017) A.D. Bailey III speaks to his family and the family of John Charles Lowery Jr. and explains why he shot and killed Lowery in October 2014." (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 24, 2017)