Hit-and-run victim gets wheelchair after amputation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim of a hit-and-run crash is still recovering nearly three months after he suffered a broken back and legs in February.

“It was making me cry everyday because the pain was so horrible,” Paul Adams told KOIN 6 News.

Adams was walking along NE 54th Avenue in Vancouver on February 20 when he was hit by a car. Authorities later found a damaged red Nissan and eventually its driver, Joshua Johnson, was arrested.

Adams has forgiven Johnson for what happened, but his body hasn’t forgotten. Adams had one of this legs amputated below the knee and now uses a motorized wheelchair to get around.

“We found a lady named Donna in Hood River and she donated a wheelchair,” said Chris Knox with the Center for Defensive Driving. “It was in good shape but not in working order, so went to All in One Mobility in Portland and they are a wheelchair store and they agreed to fix the chair at cost.”

The Center for Defensive Driving is a non-profit that focuses on teen driver safety, and while they don’t usually do social work, they were touched by Paul and his family.

It’s acts of gratitude like that one that have forever changed Adams.

“Thank you everybody who has helped out and thought good thoughts,” Adams said. “If you see me around and need help with something, let me know.”