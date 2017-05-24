Grand jury indicts accused restaurant kidnapper

Related Coverage Restaurant owner bound with tape, robbed at gunpoint

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man accused of kidnapping a North Portland restaurant owner is now facing a grand jury indictment.

Keith Mathew Ingham, 58, is charged with robbery, kidnapping, coercion and aggravated first-degree theft.

Police say Ingham kidnapped the owner of the Overlook Restaurant back on April 29, 2015 and stole thousands of dollars from the restaurant.

Recently, Close Street Supervision, which is a pre-trial release program, recommended that Ingham be held in custody pending the outcome of the criminal case. The decision was made based on the nature of the kidnapping charges, the protection of the victim and the witnesses, and concerns about alcohol addiction.

According to court documents, the owner of the restaurant had his ankles and hands duct taped to a chair and his eyes and mouth covered with tape. A roll of duct tape found at the scene was sent to a state crime lab.

Ingham was taken into custody by the US Marshals after he refused to turn himself into police after initially telling them he would, records show.

Ingham remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for his arraignment.