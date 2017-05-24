Grand Floral Parade gets slightly new route

The 2016 Rose Festival Court on their float in the Grand Floral Parade. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Streetcar 1, Parade Route 0.

Rose Festival organizers said the crown jewel of the festival, the Grand Floral Parade, will have a slightly new route this year to accomodate the Portland Streetcar.

This year, the parade will go down Washington and 12th instead of Stark and 10th. It’s the first change in the route since 1984.

The City of Portland said parades cannot use 10th because it wants the Streetcar to remain in operation during the events.

The Starlight Parade route also changed this year.

The route for the 2017 Rose Festival Parade, as seen on their website, May 24, 2017
