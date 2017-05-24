‘Did I kill him?’ work zone crash suspect asks in court

Pablo Dominguez-Amezcua, 48, killed in Happy Valley crash

Published: Updated:
Fedsot Tsopko, 51, was arrested after crashing his car into 3 construction workers, killing 1, May 23, 2017. *(CCSO)

CLACKAMAS CO., Ore. (KOIN) — A 51-year-old man accused of driving into a construction zone, hitting 3 workers and killing 1 of them, made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

A construction worker was killed and 2 more hurt in a crash at a work site along SE 122nd in Happy Valley, May 23, 2017 (KOIN)

Fedsot Tsopko drove into the well-marked construction zone on SE 122nd Avenue Tuesday afternoon, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two victims survived the crash, but 48-year-old Pablo Dominguez-Amezcua died as a result of his injuries.

Tsopko is facing charges of manslaughter and DUII, in addition to high-speed driving in a safety zone and school zone.

He needed the help of a Russian interpreter while he was in court, but after hearing his charges read during his arraignment, he managed to ask “Did I kill him? in English.

Tsopko is being held on $750,000 bail.