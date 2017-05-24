Club sued for $15 million over drunk driving crash

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A well-known strip club is being sued for nearly $15 million after a drunk driver hit a woman head-on on June 11, 2015.

Amy Osborne-Clarke was on her way home from work as a restaurant manager when a Nissan 300ZX occupied by 2 men who had just left The Acropolis Steakhouse crashed into her Honda Pilot on Highway 500 in Vancouver.

The woman’s lawyer says Acropolis employees knew their customer was a danger and let him drive anyway.

The lawsuit says the driver, Randall Corbin, was celebrating a friend’s birthday at Acropolis. Court documents say he drank a large amount of alcohol and was visibly intoxicated when he was served more alcohol.

The lawsuit says Corbin’s blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit after four hours of drinking at the club.

Documents say employees saw Corbin drive northbound in the southbound lane of McLaughlin Boulevard after pulling out of the parking lot. Employees got him into the correct lane, but he was speeding west in the eastbound lane of SR 500 when he hit Osborne-Clarke’s car head on.

Both men died in the crash and Osborne-Clarke was left with 13 broken bones and a serious head injury. Her medical bills are already near $1 million.

“She’s never going to be the same,” lawyer Beau Harlan said. “Never, and it’s unfortunate and they need to be held accountable.”

Osbourne-Clarke’s lawsuit is similar to a case 10 years ago when Krissy Shaddix and Jessica Blank were killed by a wrong way drunk driver. Gresham restaurant that over-served the driver had to pay more than $1 million for their deaths.